High Point beats UNC Asheville 68-66 for first Big South win

January 16, 2020 8:58 pm
 
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Denny Slay II scored 17 points off the bench, Caden Sanchez grabbed 14 rebounds and High Point held off UNC Asheville 68-66 on Thursday night for its first Big South Conference win of the season.

Trailing 35-28 at halftime, the Bulldogs tied it a 40 after a 12-2 run and closed to 66-63 on Coty Jude’s 3-pointer with three seconds left. High Point’s Jamal Wright made two free throws for a 68-63 lead before Lavar Batts Jr. hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Eric Coleman Jr. scored 15 points and Jamal Wright had 14 for High Point (4-13, 1-3), which outrebounded the Bulldogs 50-24 in ending its four-game losing streak. John-Michael Wright had 10 points.

Jude scored 16 points and Batts had 15 with seven rebounds and six assists for UNC Asheville (7-8, 1-3), which shot 46% and committed eight turnovers. LJ Thorpe scored 13 points and Tajion Jones had 12.

High Point faces Charleston Southern at home on Saturday. UNC-Asheville plays Hampton at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

