High Point looks to end streak vs UNC-Asheville

High Point (3-13, 0-3) vs. UNC-Asheville (7-7, 1-2)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville looks to extend High Point’s conference losing streak to five games. High Point’s last Big South win came against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs 79-74 on March 2, 2019. UNC-Asheville is coming off a 71-69 win over Charleston Southern in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: High Point’s John-Michael Wright, Curtis Holland III and Eric Coleman Jr. have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bulldogs have given up only 70.7 points per game to Big South opponents thus far, an improvement from the 79 per game they gave up in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: Wright has connected on 30.8 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also made 78 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: High Point is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 3-3 when scoring at least 64.

STREAK STATS: High Point has lost its last nine road games, scoring 57.3 points, while allowing 79.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC-Asheville offense has scored 78.9 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 30th nationally. The High Point defense has allowed 78.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 288th).

