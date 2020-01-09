High Point, Presbyterian meet in conference play

High Point (3-12, 0-2) vs. Presbyterian (5-10, 2-0)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits Presbyterian in a Big South matchup. Presbyterian win at Gardner-Webb 68-62 on Saturday, while High Point fell 79-57 at home to Winthrop on Wednesday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Cory Hightower, Chris Martin and Michael Isler have combined to account for 44 percent of Presbyterian’s scoring this season. For High Point, John-Michael Wright, Curtis Holland III and Eric Coleman Jr. have scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season, including 58 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: Wright has connected on 29.2 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Panthers are 0-9 when they score 64 points or fewer and 3-3 when they exceed 64 points. The Blue Hose are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: High Point has lost its last eight road games, scoring 56.8 points, while allowing 80.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big South teams. The Panthers have averaged 21.4 free throws per game and 26.7 per game over their last three games.

