Hillsman leads Illinois St. past Evansville 77-66

January 29, 2020 10:37 pm
 
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Jaycee Hillsman had a season-high 20 points as Illinois State snapped its seven-game losing streak, beating Evansville 77-66 on Wednesday night.

Keith Fisher III had 16 points and nine rebounds for Illinois State (7-14, 2-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Antonio Reeves added 12 points. Zach Copeland had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Sam Cunliffe had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Purple Aces (9-13, 0-9), whose losing streak reached nine games. John Hall added 13 points. K.J. Riley had 10 points.

Illinois State plays Valparaiso on the road on Saturday. Evansville plays Northern Iowa at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

