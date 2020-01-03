Listen Live Sports

Hinton scores 20, leads Houston to 78-63 defeat of UCF

January 3, 2020 9:43 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Nate Hinton scored 20 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds, notching his sixth double-double this season, and Houston topped Central Florida 78-63 on Friday night, winning a fifth-straight game.

Fabian White Jr. added 13 points for Houston (11-3, 1-0 American Athletic Conference), DeJon Jarreau added 12 points all from the free throw line, and Quentin Grimes scored 10.

Houston led 37-33 at halftime and saw UCF cut its lead to two points twice in the early going of the second half. Frank Bertz cut the gap to 47-45 with a 3-pointer at 13:40 only to see Houston take off on a 12-1 run over the next four-plus minutes.

Jarreau made 7 of 8 from the line in that stretch.

Dazon Ingram had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Knights (9-5, 0-2). Collin Smith added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ceasar DeJesus added 10 points.

Houston plays Temple on the road on Tuesday. Central Florida faces SMU on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

