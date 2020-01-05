Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass Lowell
|6
|2
|3
|15
|28
|24
|11
|4
|4
|Northeastern
|7
|4
|1
|15
|41
|31
|12
|5
|2
|Providence
|6
|4
|2
|14
|46
|34
|11
|5
|5
|UMass
|6
|3
|1
|13
|33
|22
|13
|6
|1
|Boston College
|6
|2
|0
|12
|32
|14
|12
|4
|0
|Boston U.
|4
|3
|4
|12
|35
|31
|6
|6
|5
|UConn
|4
|5
|2
|10
|28
|39
|7
|8
|4
|Maine
|4
|6
|2
|10
|22
|35
|10
|8
|4
|New Hampshire
|4
|5
|0
|8
|16
|21
|10
|8
|1
|Merrimack
|2
|6
|2
|6
|20
|27
|4
|14
|2
|Vermont
|0
|9
|1
|1
|18
|41
|3
|12
|2
|Friday’s Games
Omaha 2, Maine 2
New Hampshire 4, Yale 1
Northeastern 5, UConn 2
Providence 3, Army West Point 1
Denver 4, UMass 2
Boston U. 3, USA Under-18 3, exhibition
Maine 3, Omaha 2
Boston College 8, Vermont 3
UMass Lowell 3, Merrimack 1
New Hampshire 5, Brown 1
Providence 2, Cornell 2, Providence wins shootout 1-0
Denver 4, UMass 3
Bentley at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Yale at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Brown at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Providence at American International, 7:05 p.m.
UMass at Boston College, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at RIT, 7:05 p.m.
Dartmouth at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
UMass Lowell at RIT, 5:05 p.m.
UConn at Providence, 7 p.m.
Boston College at UMass, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
USA Under-18 at Maine, 7 p.m., exhibition
