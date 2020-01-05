Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T UMass Lowell 6 2 3 15 28 24 11 4 4 Northeastern 7 4 1 15 41 31 12 5 2 Providence 6 4 2 14 46 34 11 5 5 UMass 6 3 1 13 33 22 13 6 1 Boston College 6 2 0 12 32 14 12 4 0 Boston U. 4 3 4 12 35 31 6 6 5 UConn 4 5 2 10 28 39 7 8 4 Maine 4 6 2 10 22 35 10 8 4 New Hampshire 4 5 0 8 16 21 10 8 1 Merrimack 2 6 2 6 20 27 4 14 2 Vermont 0 9 1 1 18 41 3 12 2 Friday’s Games

Omaha 2, Maine 2

New Hampshire 4, Yale 1

Northeastern 5, UConn 2

Providence 3, Army West Point 1

Denver 4, UMass 2

Boston U. 3, USA Under-18 3, exhibition

Saturday’s Games

Maine 3, Omaha 2

Boston College 8, Vermont 3

UMass Lowell 3, Merrimack 1

New Hampshire 5, Brown 1

Providence 2, Cornell 2, Providence wins shootout 1-0

Denver 4, UMass 3

Monday’s Game

Bentley at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Merrimack at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Yale at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Brown at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Providence at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

UMass at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at RIT, 7:05 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

UMass Lowell at RIT, 5:05 p.m.

UConn at Providence, 7 p.m.

Boston College at UMass, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

USA Under-18 at Maine, 7 p.m., exhibition

