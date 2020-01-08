Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

January 8, 2020 12:33 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass Lowell 6 2 3 15 28 24 11 4 4
Northeastern 7 4 1 15 41 31 13 5 2
Providence 6 4 2 14 46 34 11 5 5
UMass 6 3 1 13 33 22 13 6 1
Boston College 6 2 0 12 32 14 12 4 0
Boston U. 4 3 4 12 35 31 6 6 5
UConn 4 6 2 10 30 45 7 9 4
Maine 4 6 2 10 22 35 10 8 4
New Hampshire 4 5 0 8 16 21 10 8 1
Merrimack 3 6 2 8 26 29 5 14 2
Vermont 0 9 1 1 18 41 3 13 2
Monday’s Game

Northeastern 4, Bentley 2

Tuesday’s Games

Merrimack 6, UConn 2

Yale 3, Vermont 2, OT

Wednesday’s Game

Brown at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Advertisement
Thursday’s Game

Providence at American International, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

Friday’s Games

UMass at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at RIT, 7:05 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMass Lowell at RIT, 5:05 p.m.

UConn at Providence, 5 p.m.

Boston College at UMass, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Northeastern at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

USA Under-18 at Maine, 7 p.m., exhibition

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Maine vs. UConn at Bridgeport, Conn., 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Providence, 7 p.m.

UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

UConn at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Merrimack at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.

Providence at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1835: National debt reaches $0 for first time