Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

January 15, 2020 1:21 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Providence 7 4 2 16 48 35 13 5 5
UMass Lowell 6 2 3 15 28 24 12 5 4
UMass 7 4 1 15 39 29 14 7 1
Northeastern 7 5 1 15 45 36 13 6 2
Boston College 7 3 0 14 39 20 13 5 0
Boston U. 4 3 4 12 35 31 7 7 5
New Hampshire 5 5 0 10 21 25 11 8 1
Maine 4 6 2 10 22 35 10 8 4
UConn 4 7 2 10 31 47 7 10 4
Merrimack 3 6 2 8 26 29 5 14 2
Vermont 0 9 1 1 18 41 3 13 3
Wednesday’s Game

Maine vs. UConn at Bridgeport, Conn., 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Providence, 7 p.m.

UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Boston College at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Saturday’s Games

UConn at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Merrimack at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.

Providence at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

Vermont at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

New Hampshire at UMass, 7 p.m.

Maine at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

UConn vs. Quinnipiac at Bridgeport, Conn., 4 p.m.

Boston U. at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.

Vermont at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UMass at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Maine at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

UConn vs. Sacred Heart or Yale at Bridgeport, Conn., 3:30 or 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
1|15 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2020
1|15 Deloitte Open House
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Sec. holds bilateral meeting with with Japanese Defense Minister

Today in History

1943: Pentagon building dedicated in Virginia