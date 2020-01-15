Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Providence 7 4 2 16 48 35 13 5 5 UMass Lowell 6 2 3 15 28 24 12 5 4 UMass 7 4 1 15 39 29 14 7 1 Northeastern 7 5 1 15 45 36 13 6 2 Boston College 7 3 0 14 39 20 13 5 0 Boston U. 4 3 4 12 35 31 7 7 5 New Hampshire 5 5 0 10 21 25 11 8 1 Maine 4 6 2 10 22 35 10 8 4 UConn 4 7 2 10 31 47 7 10 4 Merrimack 3 6 2 8 26 29 5 14 2 Vermont 0 9 1 1 18 41 3 13 3 Wednesday’s Game

Maine vs. UConn at Bridgeport, Conn., 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Providence, 7 p.m.

UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UConn at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Merrimack at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.

Providence at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

Vermont at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass, 7 p.m.

Maine at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

UConn vs. Quinnipiac at Bridgeport, Conn., 4 p.m.

Boston U. at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.

Vermont at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

UMass at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Maine at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

UConn vs. Sacred Heart or Yale at Bridgeport, Conn., 3:30 or 7 p.m.

