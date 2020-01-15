Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Providence
|7
|4
|2
|16
|48
|35
|13
|5
|5
|UMass Lowell
|6
|2
|3
|15
|28
|24
|12
|5
|4
|UMass
|7
|4
|1
|15
|39
|29
|14
|7
|1
|Northeastern
|7
|5
|1
|15
|45
|36
|13
|6
|2
|Boston College
|7
|3
|0
|14
|39
|20
|13
|5
|0
|Boston U.
|4
|3
|4
|12
|35
|31
|7
|7
|5
|New Hampshire
|5
|5
|0
|10
|21
|25
|11
|8
|1
|Maine
|4
|6
|2
|10
|22
|35
|10
|8
|4
|UConn
|4
|7
|2
|10
|31
|47
|7
|10
|4
|Merrimack
|3
|6
|2
|8
|26
|29
|5
|14
|2
|Vermont
|0
|9
|1
|1
|18
|41
|3
|13
|3
|Wednesday’s Game
Maine vs. UConn at Bridgeport, Conn., 7:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Providence, 7 p.m.
UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Boston College at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
UConn at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Merrimack at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.
Providence at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Boston College, 7 p.m.
UMass at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at UMass, 7 p.m.
Maine at Boston College, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
UConn vs. Quinnipiac at Bridgeport, Conn., 4 p.m.
Boston U. at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.
Vermont at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
UMass at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Maine at Boston College, 8 p.m.
UConn vs. Sacred Heart or Yale at Bridgeport, Conn., 3:30 or 7 p.m.
