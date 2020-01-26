Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T UMass 9 5 2 20 47 32 16 8 2 Boston College 9 5 0 18 51 32 15 7 0 Providence 8 5 2 18 56 40 14 6 5 UMass Lowell 7 4 4 18 38 38 13 7 5 Boston U. 6 4 5 17 48 39 9 8 6 New Hampshire 7 6 1 15 28 34 13 9 2 Northeastern 7 6 1 15 47 39 13 7 2 UConn 6 7 2 14 37 51 9 11 4 Maine 6 7 2 14 31 43 12 9 4 Merrimack 4 8 3 11 41 46 6 16 3 Vermont 0 12 2 2 27 57 3 16 4 Friday’s Games

Vermont 5, Merrimack 5, OT

New Hampshire 1, UMass 0

Maine 4, Boston College 3, OT

Boston U. 5, UMass Lowell 0

Saturday’s Games

Quinnipiac 3, UConn 2

Boston U. 2, UMass Lowell 2, OT

Merrimack 4, Vermont 3

UMass 1, New Hampshire 1, OT

Maine 3, Boston College 2, OT

Sunday’s Game

UConn vs. Yale at Bridgeport, Conn., 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31

Boston College at UMass, 7 p.m.

UConn at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Providence at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

New Hampshire at UConn, 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Maine, 7 p.m.

Vermont at RPI, 7 p.m.

