Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

January 26, 2020 6:17 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 9 5 2 20 47 32 16 8 2
Boston College 9 5 0 18 51 32 15 7 0
Providence 8 5 2 18 56 40 14 6 5
UMass Lowell 7 4 4 18 38 38 13 7 5
Boston U. 6 4 5 17 48 39 9 8 6
New Hampshire 7 6 1 15 28 34 13 9 2
Northeastern 7 6 1 15 47 39 13 7 2
UConn 6 7 2 14 37 51 9 12 4
Maine 6 7 2 14 31 43 12 9 4
Merrimack 4 8 3 11 41 46 6 16 3
Vermont 0 12 2 2 27 57 3 16 4
Friday’s Games

Vermont 5, Merrimack 5, OT

New Hampshire 1, UMass 0

Maine 4, Boston College 3, OT

Boston U. 5, UMass Lowell 0

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

Quinnipiac 3, UConn 2

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Boston U. 2, UMass Lowell 2, OT

Merrimack 4, Vermont 3

UMass 1, New Hampshire 1, OT

Maine 3, Boston College 2, OT

Sunday’s Game

Yale 3, UConn 2

Friday, Jan. 31

Boston College at UMass, 7 p.m.

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

UConn at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Providence at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

New Hampshire at UConn, 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Maine, 7 p.m.

Vermont at RPI, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Service members train at SOUTHCOM headquarters

Today in History

1951: First atomic detonation at the Nevada test site