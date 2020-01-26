Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|9
|5
|2
|20
|47
|32
|16
|8
|2
|Boston College
|9
|5
|0
|18
|51
|32
|15
|7
|0
|Providence
|8
|5
|2
|18
|56
|40
|14
|6
|5
|UMass Lowell
|7
|4
|4
|18
|38
|38
|13
|7
|5
|Boston U.
|6
|4
|5
|17
|48
|39
|9
|8
|6
|New Hampshire
|7
|6
|1
|15
|28
|34
|13
|9
|2
|Northeastern
|7
|6
|1
|15
|47
|39
|13
|7
|2
|UConn
|6
|7
|2
|14
|37
|51
|9
|12
|4
|Maine
|6
|7
|2
|14
|31
|43
|12
|9
|4
|Merrimack
|4
|8
|3
|11
|41
|46
|6
|16
|3
|Vermont
|0
|12
|2
|2
|27
|57
|3
|16
|4
|Friday’s Games
Vermont 5, Merrimack 5, OT
New Hampshire 1, UMass 0
Maine 4, Boston College 3, OT
Boston U. 5, UMass Lowell 0
Quinnipiac 3, UConn 2
Boston U. 2, UMass Lowell 2, OT
Merrimack 4, Vermont 3
UMass 1, New Hampshire 1, OT
Maine 3, Boston College 2, OT
Yale 3, UConn 2
Boston College at UMass, 7 p.m.
UConn at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Providence at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Merrimack at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at UConn, 4 p.m.
Merrimack at Maine, 7 p.m.
Vermont at RPI, 7 p.m.
