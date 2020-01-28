Listen Live Sports

Hockey East Glance

January 28, 2020
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 9 5 2 20 47 32 16 8 2
Boston College 9 5 0 18 51 32 15 7 0
Providence 8 5 2 18 56 40 14 6 5
UMass Lowell 7 4 4 18 38 38 13 7 5
Boston U. 6 4 5 17 48 39 9 8 6
New Hampshire 7 6 1 15 28 34 13 9 2
Northeastern 7 6 1 15 47 39 13 7 2
UConn 6 7 2 14 37 51 9 12 4
Maine 6 7 2 14 31 43 12 9 4
Merrimack 4 8 3 11 41 46 6 16 3
Vermont 0 12 2 2 27 57 3 16 4
Friday’s Games

Boston College at UMass, 7 p.m.

UConn at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Providence at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at UConn, 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Maine, 7 p.m.

Vermont at RPI, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston College vs. Boston U. at TD Garden, 8 p.m.

Harvard vs. Northeastern at TD Garden, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

UMass Lowell at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Providence at UMass, 7 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

UMass Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UMass at Providence, 7 p.m.

