Hofstra 63, UNC-Wilmington 61

HOFSTRA (14-5)

Buie 5-12 1-2 12, Pemberton 6-14 0-1 14, Kante 5-8 2-3 12, Coburn 5-8 2-2 15, Ray 3-9 0-0 8, Silverio 0-1 2-2 2, Schutte 0-0 0-0 0, Burgess 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 7-10 63.

UNC-WILMINGTON (5-15)

Sims 2-7 0-2 5, Phillips 6-12 0-0 12, Gadsden 1-8 2-3 5, Okauru 6-10 5-5 17, Tolefree 2-5 0-0 5, Dodd 3-5 3-4 9, Boggs 1-6 0-0 2, Linssen 3-5 0-0 6, Bowen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 10-14 61.

Halftime_UNC-Wilmington 32-28. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 8-21 (Coburn 3-6, Ray 2-4, Pemberton 2-7, Buie 1-4), UNC-Wilmington 3-14 (Tolefree 1-1, Gadsden 1-4, Sims 1-5, Okauru 0-1, Boggs 0-3). Rebounds_Hofstra 29 (Coburn 9), UNC-Wilmington 33 (Dodd 9). Assists_Hofstra 9 (Buie, Pemberton, Coburn, Ray 2), UNC-Wilmington 9 (Phillips, Gadsden 3). Total Fouls_Hofstra 12, UNC-Wilmington 13. A_2,816 (6,100).

