Hofstra 72, Drexel 59

DREXEL (12-10)

Wynter 5-11 0-0 10, Butler 10-13 1-1 21, Walton 4-11 4-6 14, Green 0-5 0-0 0, Okros 0-2 2-2 2, Juric 0-1 0-0 0, Bickerstaff 1-1 3-4 5, Washington 2-4 0-0 5, Perry 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-50 10-13 59.

HOFSTRA (15-7)

Coburn 8-10 4-4 24, Buie 5-20 1-2 12, Pemberton 4-9 4-6 12, Kante 6-8 1-2 13, Ray 3-11 0-0 7, Schutte 1-1 0-0 2, Silverio 1-2 0-0 2, Burgess 0-0 0-0 0, Trueheart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 10-14 72.

Halftime_Hofstra 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 3-16 (Walton 2-5, Washington 1-3, Juric 0-1, Green 0-2, Okros 0-2, Wynter 0-3), Hofstra 6-13 (Coburn 4-4, Ray 1-2, Buie 1-5, Pemberton 0-1, Silverio 0-1). Rebounds_Drexel 27 (Butler 12), Hofstra 30 (Coburn 12). Assists_Drexel 10 (Wynter 4), Hofstra 9 (Buie 5). Total Fouls_Drexel 16, Hofstra 13. A_2,453 (5,023).

