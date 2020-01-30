Hofstra 86, Elon 63

HOFSTRA (16-7)

Buie 7-10 0-0 18, Kante 5-9 6-6 16, Pemberton 9-15 3-4 26, Coburn 0-5 0-0 0, Ray 5-8 0-0 14, Burgess 0-2 0-0 0, Trueheart 2-4 2-2 6, Silverio 2-3 0-0 6, Schutte 0-1 0-0 0, Klementowicz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 11-12 86.

ELON (6-17)

Sheffield 6-9 9-11 21, Woods 6-17 3-4 16, Wooten 3-6 0-0 9, Hannah 2-3 0-0 4, Ervin 1-4 0-0 3, McIntosh 1-6 0-0 2, Wright 1-3 3-4 5, Pack 0-2 0-0 0, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0, Poser 1-1 1-1 3, Daugherty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 16-20 63.

Halftime_Hofstra 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 15-31 (Pemberton 5-8, Buie 4-6, Ray 4-6, Silverio 2-3, Burgess 0-2, Trueheart 0-2, Coburn 0-4), Elon 5-22 (Wooten 3-5, Ervin 1-4, Woods 1-5, Sheffield 0-1, Pack 0-2, Wright 0-2, McIntosh 0-3). Rebounds_Hofstra 27 (Kante 8), Elon 23 (Hannah 7). Assists_Hofstra 22 (Buie 11), Elon 8 (Sheffield 3). Total Fouls_Hofstra 19, Elon 16. A_1,676 (1,585).

