Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hofstra 86, Elon 63

January 30, 2020 9:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOFSTRA (16-7)

Buie 7-10 0-0 18, Kante 5-9 6-6 16, Pemberton 9-15 3-4 26, Coburn 0-5 0-0 0, Ray 5-8 0-0 14, Burgess 0-2 0-0 0, Trueheart 2-4 2-2 6, Silverio 2-3 0-0 6, Schutte 0-1 0-0 0, Klementowicz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 11-12 86.

ELON (6-17)

Sheffield 6-9 9-11 21, Woods 6-17 3-4 16, Wooten 3-6 0-0 9, Hannah 2-3 0-0 4, Ervin 1-4 0-0 3, McIntosh 1-6 0-0 2, Wright 1-3 3-4 5, Pack 0-2 0-0 0, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0, Poser 1-1 1-1 3, Daugherty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 16-20 63.

Halftime_Hofstra 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 15-31 (Pemberton 5-8, Buie 4-6, Ray 4-6, Silverio 2-3, Burgess 0-2, Trueheart 0-2, Coburn 0-4), Elon 5-22 (Wooten 3-5, Ervin 1-4, Woods 1-5, Sheffield 0-1, Pack 0-2, Wright 0-2, McIntosh 0-3). Rebounds_Hofstra 27 (Kante 8), Elon 23 (Hannah 7). Assists_Hofstra 22 (Buie 11), Elon 8 (Sheffield 3). Total Fouls_Hofstra 19, Elon 16. A_1,676 (1,585).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck