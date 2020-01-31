Listen Live Sports

Hofstra seeks revenge on William & Mary

January 31, 2020
 
Hofstra (16-7, 7-3) vs. William & Mary (16-7, 8-2)

Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra seeks revenge on William & Mary after dropping the first matchup in Hempstead. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 2, when the Tribe shot 62.5 percent from the field while holding Hofstra to just 34.3 percent en route to an 88-61 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Hofstra has relied heavily on its seniors. Desure Buie, Eli Pemberton, Isaac Kante and Tareq Coburn have combined to account for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Pride points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Tribe have given up only 67.2 points per game across 10 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 72 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Buie has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Tribe are 11-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 5-7 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Pride are 12-0 when they score at least 72 points and 4-7 on the year when falling short of 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tribe have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pride. William & Mary has 42 assists on 74 field goals (56.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Hofstra has assists on 43 of 82 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra is rated first among CAA teams with an average of 76.4 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

