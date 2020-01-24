Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Holden scores 20 to lift Wright St. over N. Kentucky 95-63

January 24, 2020 11:24 pm
 
< a min read
      

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 20 points as Wright State won its seventh consecutive home game, rolling past Northern Kentucky 95-63 on Friday night.

Bill Wampler had 19 points for Wright State (18-4, 8-1 Horizon League). Loudon Love added 16 points. Jaylon Hall had 15 points.

Tyler Sharpe had 18 points for the Norse (14-7, 6-3), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Jalen Tate added 16 points. Bryson Langdon had 16 points.

Wright State faces Milwaukee on the road next Friday. Northern Kentucky faces Green Bay on the road next Friday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in