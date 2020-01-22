Listen Live Sports

Holy Cross 96, Lehigh 95, OT

January 22, 2020 10:40 pm
 
LEHIGH (5-14)

Cohen 11-18 8-10 34, M.Wilson 7-12 0-1 17, Taylor 7-12 1-1 17, Fenton 1-3 0-0 2, Lynch 6-11 0-0 12, J.Wilson 1-6 4-4 6, Betlow 1-3 0-0 3, Porter 1-1 0-0 2, Alamudun 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-68 13-16 95.

HOLY CROSS (3-17)

Wade 5-10 2-2 16, Butler 5-12 3-3 14, Pridgen 6-12 8-10 20, Niego 7-11 2-5 19, Faw 8-13 1-2 22, Le Sann 1-2 2-2 5, Hargis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 18-24 96.

Halftime_Lehigh 42-31. 3-Point Goals_Lehigh 10-20 (Cohen 4-6, M.Wilson 3-5, Taylor 2-3, Betlow 1-3, J.Wilson 0-1, Fenton 0-2), Holy Cross 14-25 (Faw 5-6, Wade 4-8, Niego 3-4, Le Sann 1-2, Butler 1-4, Hargis 0-1). Fouled Out_M.Wilson, J.Wilson. Rebounds_Lehigh 33 (Taylor, Lynch 7), Holy Cross 29 (Pridgen, Faw 9). Assists_Lehigh 17 (Cohen, Fenton 5), Holy Cross 17 (Pridgen 5). Total Fouls_Lehigh 22, Holy Cross 18. A_1,028 (3,600).

