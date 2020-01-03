Holy Cross hopes to end skid vs Navy

Navy (7-5, 1-0) vs. Holy Cross (1-13, 0-1)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross looks to end its six-game losing streak as it goes up against Navy. Navy won 64-58 at home against Lehigh in its last outing. Holy Cross lost 80-70 at Loyola (Md.) in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: The powerful Joe Pridgen has averaged 17.1 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Crusaders. Complementing Pridgen is Austin Butler, who is maintaining an average of 10.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. The Midshipmen are led by Cam Davis, who is averaging 15.6 points.

Advertisement

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Davis has had his hand in 48 percent of all Navy field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and seven assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Navy’s John Carter Jr. has attempted 102 3-pointers and connected on 30.4 percent of them, and is 10 of 40 over the last five games.

STREAK STATS: Holy Cross has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 63 points while giving up 81.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Navy defense has allowed only 58.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 11th-best mark in the country. The Holy Cross offense has put up just 67.4 points through 14 games (ranked 233rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.