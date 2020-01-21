Listen Live Sports

Holy Cross looks to end streak vs Lehigh

January 21, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Lehigh (5-13, 2-4) vs. Holy Cross (2-17, 1-5)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh looks to extend Holy Cross’s conference losing streak to five games. Holy Cross’ last Patriot League win came against the Navy Midshipmen 63-61 on Jan. 5. Lehigh fell 72-56 at Bucknell in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Holy Cross’ Joe Pridgen has averaged 16.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while Austin Butler has put up 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Mountain Hawks, Jordan Cohen has averaged 15.1 points and 4.4 assists while Jeameril Wilson has put up nine points and 4.6 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Crusaders have given up only 76.3 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 82.4 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

KEY FACILITATOR: Cohen has accounted for 51 percent of all Lehigh field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Mountain Hawks are 0-8 when they allow at least 74 points and 5-5 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Crusaders are 0-17 when allowing 68 or more points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Lehigh has lost its last 10 road games, scoring 60.4 points, while allowing 74 per game.

BALL SECURITY: Lehigh’s offense has turned the ball over 14.4 times per game this season, but is averaging 10.6 turnovers over its last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

