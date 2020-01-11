Listen Live Sports

Hoover scores 19 to lead Wofford over The Citadel 73-71

January 11, 2020 10:33 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Nathan Hoover had 19 points as Wofford narrowly beat The Citadel 73-71 on Saturday night.

Tray Hollowell had 12 points for Wofford (11-6, 3-1 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Isaiah Bigelow added 11 points and eight rebounds. Chevez Goodwin had 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for the home team.

Kaelon Harris scored a career-high 32 points and had 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-9, 0-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Fletcher Abee added 14 points. Tyson Batiste had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Kaiden Rice, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 15 points per game, scored only 3 points.

Wofford faces Chattanooga on the road on Wednesday. The Citadel matches up against UNC Greensboro at home on Wednesday.

