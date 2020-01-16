Hoover, Wofford host Furman

Furman (15-4, 5-1) vs. Wofford (11-7, 3-2)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Jordan Lyons and Furman will take on Nathan Hoover and Wofford. Lyons has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.8 over his last five games. Hoover is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Furman’s Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 68 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.LOVE FOR LYONS: Lyons has connected on 33.6 percent of the 146 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 19 of 41 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wofford is 0-6 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 11-1 when it scores at least 62.

TWO STREAKS: Furman has won its last three road games, scoring 75.3 points and allowing 67 points during those contests. Wofford has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 88.2 points while giving up 73.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford as a team has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-best among Division I teams.

