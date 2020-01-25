Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hopkins, Maultsby help New Hampshire top Binghamton 77-69

January 25, 2020 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Hopkins tied his career high with 23 points, Marque Maultsby tied his career best of 16 and New Hampshire held off Binghamton 77-69 on Saturday.

New Hampshire (10-9, 3-3 America East Conference) made 5 of 7 free throws to close out the game on a 9-4 pace after Binghamton came as close as 68-67 on a George Tinsley 3-pointer with 3:11 left to play. Maultsby hit a jumper and Hopkins made two free throws down the stretch.

Sam Sessoms scored 28 points to lead the Bearcats (8-12, 2-5), and also dished seven assists. Tinsley finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Binghamton, which is 8-2 when surpassing 70 points, is 0-11 when scoring less than 70.

The Wildcats were 53% shooting, (30-for-57) but Binghamton stayed close making 11 3-pointers.

Advertisement

New Hampshire faces Vermont at home on Wednesday. Binghamton matches up against Hartford on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in