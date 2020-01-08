Listen Live Sports

Hopkins scores 16 to lift New Hampshire past Maine 57-51

January 8, 2020 10:24 pm
 
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Josh Hopkins had 16 points and Chris Lester added 14 and New Hampshire beat Maine 57-51 on Wednesday night.

Lester turned a turnover into a layup with 1:36 to play to give the Wildcats (8-7, 1-1 America East Conference) a 55-48 lead with 1:36 to play.

New Hampshire led by 14, 41-27, on a 3-pointer by Hopkins with 13:27 to play. The Black Bears got it down to 50-48 with 3:29 to play but Nick Guadarrama answered with a 3-pointer. A miss and a turnover stalled the rally.

Andrew Fleming had 14 points for the Black Bears (4-12, 0-2). Sergio El Darwich added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

