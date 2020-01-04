Listen Live Sports

Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT

January 4, 2020 8:20 pm
 
Buffalo 7 6 3 3 0 19
Houston 0 0 8 11 3 22

First Quarter

Buf_Allen 16 pass from Brown (Hauschka kick), 11:41.

Second Quarter

Buf_FG Hauschka 40, 10:47.

Buf_FG Hauschka 40, :04.

Third Quarter

Buf_FG Hauschka 38, 6:02.

Hou_Watson 20 run (Watson run), 1:33.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 41, 10:55.

Hou_C.Hyde 5 pass from Watson (Hopkins pass from Watson), 4:37.

Buf_FG Hauschka 47, :05.

First Overtime

Hou_FG Fairbairn 28, 3:20.

A_0.

Buf Hou
First downs 24 19
Total Net Yards 425 360
Rushes-yards 30-172 33-141
Passing 253 219
Punt Returns 1-8 1-11
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-15
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-48-0 20-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-27 7-28
Punts 4-44.8 5-43.2
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 7-64 4-20
Time of Possession 35:15 36:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 9-92, Singletary 13-58, Gore 8-22. Houston, Watson 14-55, Hyde 16-48, D.Johnson 3-38.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 24-46-0-264, Brown 1-1-0-16, Bojorquez 0-1-0-0. Houston, Watson 20-25-0-247.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Singletary 6-76, Brown 4-50, Williams 4-49, Beasley 4-44, McKenzie 4-23, Allen 1-16, Knox 1-14, Smith 1-8. Houston, Hopkins 6-90, Stills 4-46, Fells 4-37, D.Johnson 3-30, Jones 1-34, Carter 1-5, Hyde 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

