Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT

|Buffalo
|7
|6
|3
|3
|0
|—
|19
|Houston
|0
|0
|8
|11
|3
|—
|22
First Quarter
Buf_Allen 16 pass from Brown (Hauschka kick), 11:41.
Second Quarter
Buf_FG Hauschka 40, 10:47.
Buf_FG Hauschka 40, :04.
Third Quarter
Buf_FG Hauschka 38, 6:02.
Hou_Watson 20 run (Watson run), 1:33.
Fourth Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 41, 10:55.
Hou_C.Hyde 5 pass from Watson (Hopkins pass from Watson), 4:37.
Buf_FG Hauschka 47, :05.
First Overtime
Hou_FG Fairbairn 28, 3:20.
A_0.
___
|
|Buf
|Hou
|First downs
|24
|19
|Total Net Yards
|425
|360
|Rushes-yards
|30-172
|33-141
|Passing
|253
|219
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|1-11
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-15
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-48-0
|20-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-27
|7-28
|Punts
|4-44.8
|5-43.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-64
|4-20
|Time of Possession
|35:15
|36:25
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 9-92, Singletary 13-58, Gore 8-22. Houston, Watson 14-55, Hyde 16-48, D.Johnson 3-38.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 24-46-0-264, Brown 1-1-0-16, Bojorquez 0-1-0-0. Houston, Watson 20-25-0-247.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Singletary 6-76, Brown 4-50, Williams 4-49, Beasley 4-44, McKenzie 4-23, Allen 1-16, Knox 1-14, Smith 1-8. Houston, Hopkins 6-90, Stills 4-46, Fells 4-37, D.Johnson 3-30, Jones 1-34, Carter 1-5, Hyde 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.