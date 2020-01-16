Houston faces tough test vs No. 16 Wichita State

Houston (13-4, 3-1) vs. No. 16 Wichita State (15-2, 3-1)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Wichita State presents a tough challenge for Houston. Houston has won one of its two games against ranked teams this season. Wichita State lost 65-53 on the road to Temple in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Houston’s Nate Hinton, Quentin Grimes and DeJon Jarreau have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.NATE IS A FORCE: Hinton has connected on 40.3 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 71.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Houston is 9-0 when it puts up 75 or more points and 4-4 when falling short of 75. Wichita State is 15-0 when it scores at least 68 points and 0-2 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41 percent. The Cougars have averaged 15.3 offensive boards per game and 17.3 per game over their last three games.

