Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Howard leads Alcorn St. over Texas Southern 95-80

January 6, 2020 11:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Maurice Howard scored a career-high 31 points, making 14 of 15 free throws, and Alcorn State beat Texas Southern 95-80 on Monday night, ending its eight-game road losing streak.

Corey Tillery made 8 of 11 3-pointers in scoring a career-high 26 points for the Braves (5-8, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Deshaw Andrews scored 17 points and Troymain Crosby added 12 with four assists.

Bryson Etienne scored a season-high 20 points for the Tigers (4-11, 1-1). Yahuza Rasas and Quinton Brigham scored 12 points apiece with Rasas grabbing 15 rebounds. John Jones added 10 points.

Alcorn State (5-8, 1-1) faces Jackson State at home on Saturday. Texas Southern faces Prairie View at home on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1789: First US presidential electors set