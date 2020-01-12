Howard looks to end streak vs SC St.

South Carolina State (6-8, 1-1) vs. Howard (2-15, 0-3)

Burr Arena, Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State looks to extend Howard’s conference losing streak to five games. Howard’s last MEAC win came against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 80-71 on March 14, 2019. South Carolina State fell 77-63 at Morgan State on Monday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Howard’s Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Khalil Robinson have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 58 percent of all Bison points over the last five games.CLUTCH CHARLES: Williams has connected on 29.2 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 67.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Howard is 0-15 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 74.

FLOOR SPACING: South Carolina State’s Jahmari Etienne has attempted 77 3-pointers and connected on 33.8 percent of them, and is 5 for 16 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard has committed a turnover on just 19.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all MEAC teams. The Bison have turned the ball over only 13.7 times per game this season.

