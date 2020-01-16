Listen Live Sports

Howard scores 24, No. 11 Kentucky women top No. 12 Texas A&M

January 16, 2020 8:47 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 16 of her 24 points in the second half and No. 11 Kentucky beat 12th-ranked Texas A&M 76-54 on Thursday night.

Sabrina Haines added 15 points and Blair Green scored 13 points for Kentucky (15-2, 4-1 Southeastern Conference), which used an 11-0 fourth-quarter run for the first 20-point lead of the game.

Kentucky made six 3-pointers in the first half and closed on an 8-0 run to build a 33-21 lead at the break. Texas A&M had only three players score in the first half, and shot 25% overall. Kentucky finished 11 of 25 from distance.

Kayla Wells and Ciera Johnson each scored 18 points for shorthanded Texas A&M (14-3, 3-2). Chennedy Carter, ranked seventh nationally at 21.9 points per game, did not play after injuring her left ankle a week ago against LSU. She ranks fourth on A&M’s all-time career scoring list with 1,842 points.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

