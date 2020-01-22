Listen Live Sports

Howard’s 32-point effort carries Marquette past St. John’s

January 22, 2020 12:05 am
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Markus Howard scored 32 points with six rebounds and four assists and Marquette beat St. John’s 82-68 on Tuesday.

Howard, who made 12 of 13 from the foul line, moved into sixth place on the Big East’s all-time scoring list with 1,292 points. He surpassed Chris Mullin (1,290, St. John’s) and Kerry Kittles (1,288, Villanova).

Sacar Anim scored 21 points and Koby McEwen 10 with nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles (13-5, 3-3) who earned a pair of votes in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.

Marquette led 37-31 at halftime, and 18 seconds into the second half, Howard sank five straight free throws following a foul call on Nick Rutherford. He then tacked on more foul shots after Rutherford was whistled for a technical foul.

The Red Storm (12-7, 1-5) reduced their deficit to 42-38 after Rasheem Dunn’s layup with 18:12 left. But Marquette went on a 17-7 run in the next 51/2 minutes for a 14-point lead. St. John’s managed to get within 62-60 with 8:08 left but never got closer.

Mustapha Herron led St. John’s with 18 points, LJ Figueroa 13 and Dunn 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

