The Associated Press
 
Hugley carries E. Tennessee St. past UNC-Greensboro 64-57

January 8, 2020 10:15 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joe Hugley came off the bench to score 14 points to lift East Tennessee State to a 64-57 win over UNC Greensboro on Wednesday night.

Bo Hodges had 13 points and six rebounds for ETSU (14-3, 3-1 Southern Conference). Tray Boyd III added 11 points. Lucas N’Guessan had three blocks for the visiting team.

Isaiah Miller had 24 points for the Spartans (12-5, 2-2). James Dickey added 12 points and eight rebounds.

East Tennessee State faces VMI at home on Saturday. UNC Greensboro plays Furman on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

