Hume scores 22 to carry N. Colorado past Montana 74-66

January 4, 2020 11:56 pm
 
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Bodie Hume had 22 points as Northern Colorado beat Montana 74-66 on Saturday night.

Jonah Radebaugh had 18 points and seven assists for Northern Colorado (9-5, 2-1 Big Sky Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Sam Masten added 12 points. Trent Harris had 11 points for the hosts.

Kendal Manuel scored a career-high 30 points and had six rebounds for the Grizzlies (7-8, 3-1). Sayeed Pridgett added 15 points. Derrick Carter-Hollinger had 10 points.

Northern Colorado faces Weber State on the road on Thursday. Montana matches up against Eastern Washington on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

