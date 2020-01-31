Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hunsaker scores 20 to lead Brown past Cornell 74-63

January 31, 2020 10:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Zach Hunsaker had 20 points as Brown got past Cornell 74-63 on Friday night.

Tamenang Choh had 14 points for Brown (8-8, 1-2 Ivy League). Jaylan Gainey added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Brandon Anderson, who led the Bears in scoring entering the matchup with 19 points per game, had 7 points on 1-of-16 shooting.

Josh Warren had 17 points for the Big Red (4-12, 1-2). Jimmy Boeheim added 12 points and eight rebounds. Terrance McBride had 11 points.

Advertisement

Brown takes on Columbia at home on Saturday. Cornell plays Yale on the road on Saturday.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck