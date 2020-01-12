Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hunter carries Long Beach St. over UC Santa Barbara 55-52

January 12, 2020 1:05 am
 
< a min read
      

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Chance Hunter had 16 points as Long Beach State snapped its eight-game road losing streak, edging past UC Santa Barbara 55-52 on Saturday night.

Joshua Morgan had 10 points for Long Beach State (6-12, 1-1 Big West Conference). Michael Carter III added 10 points and six assists.

After falling behind 30-25 at the half, Long Beach State outscored UC Santa Barbara 30-22 in the second half to earn the victory. The Gauchos’ 22 second-half points were a season low for the team.

Amadou Sow had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Gauchos (12-5, 1-1), whose six-game winning streak was broken. He also had seven turnovers. JaQuori McLaughlin added 15 points and six rebounds. Devearl Ramsey had 10 points.

Advertisement

Long Beach State plays UC Davis at home on Thursday. UC Santa Barbara takes on Hawaii on the road next Saturday.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program