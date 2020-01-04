Listen Live Sports

Hunter leads Nicholls to 70-58 win over Sam Houston State

January 4, 2020 9:22 pm
 
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — D’Angelo Hunter came off the bench to score a career-high 19 points and Nicholls defeated Sam Houston State 70-58 on Saturday night.

Elvis Harvey Jr. made 4 of 5 3-point attempts and scored 14 points with nine rebounds. Kevin Johnson had three 3-pointers and scored 11 points. Hunter also had three 3-pointers as the Colonels (9-8, 3-1 Southland) made 13 of 32 from long distance for 41%. Warith Alatishe grabbed 11 rebounds to go with seven points.

Demarkus Lampley scored 13 points, Xavier Bryant 12 and Kai Mitchell 10 for the Bearkats (10-5, 3-1), who had a six-game winning streak snapped. Sam Houston State made just 3 of 19 from beyond the arc for 16%.

The Colonels never trailed and led by 35-29 at halftime. A 3-pointer by Harvey with just under two minutes left in the game gave the Colonels a 12-point cushion and the lead remained in double figures.

Nicholls State faces Lamar on the road on Wednesday. Sam Houston State faces Southeastern Louisiana at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

