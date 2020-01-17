Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Hurricanes D-man Hamilton out indefinitely with broken leg

January 17, 2020 7:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton is out indefinitely with a broken left leg.

The team announced Friday that Hamilton broke his left fibula during a loss at Columbus on Thursday night and underwent surgery Friday.

Hamilton was hurt in the second period while chasing down a puck along the wall in the neutral zone when he was tangled up with Columbus’ Kevin Stenlund. He fell awkwardly with his leg bent underneath him and didn’t return.

General manager Don Waddell said Hamilton had surgery to repair the broken fibula performed by Dr. Kevin Logel at Raleigh Orthapedic. No time frame was given for the 26-year-old’s return to play.

Advertisement

Hamilton had 14 goals and 26 assists through 47 games this season. That ranked tied for second in goals and fourth in points (40) for all NHL defensemen. He was a week away from attending his first NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Teammate Jaccob Slavin was named Hamilton’s All-Star replacement.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending