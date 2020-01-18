Listen Live Sports

Ill.-Chicago 75, IUPUI 66

January 18, 2020 2:14 pm
 
ILL.-CHICAGO (8-12)

Ferguson 6-15 1-3 16, Ottey 6-13 0-0 13, Boahen 3-12 2-3 10, Ahale 3-5 1-1 10, Blount 5-7 4-5 14, Bridges 3-6 0-0 6, Diggins 1-2 0-0 2, B.Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Ejim 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 29-65 8-12 75.

IUPUI (5-15)

Burk 6-14 4-4 18, Goss 6-7 4-7 16, Weatherford 4-19 7-10 17, Minnett 3-13 4-4 12, Depersia 0-2 0-1 0, Jackson 1-5 1-2 3, Kemp 0-0 0-0 0, Kenyon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 20-28 66.

Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 35-23. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 9-23 (Ahale 3-5, Ferguson 3-10, Boahen 2-6, Ottey 1-1, Diggins 0-1), IUPUI 6-26 (Burk 2-7, Minnett 2-8, Weatherford 2-8, Depersia 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out_Goss. Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 39 (Ferguson 9), IUPUI 36 (Goss 15). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 20 (Ferguson 9), IUPUI 11 (Weatherford, Minnett, Depersia 3). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 24, IUPUI 16. A_1,309 (6,500).

