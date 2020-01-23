Ill.-Chicago 80, Oakland 50

ILL.-CHICAGO (9-12)

Ottey 1-1 1-2 3, Ferguson 7-13 1-1 19, Diggins 6-8 0-0 13, Blount 3-7 0-2 6, Boahen 5-7 0-0 14, Bridges 4-7 0-0 8, Wiley 3-3 0-2 7, Ahale 0-1 0-0 0, Ejim 3-6 0-0 7, Washington 1-2 0-0 3, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-55 2-7 80.

OAKLAND (7-14)

Williams 4-14 1-2 12, Hill-Mais 5-18 2-2 12, Brechting 6-7 1-2 13, Lampman 2-7 0-0 6, Maddox 0-1 0-0 0, Monroe 0-1 0-0 0, Oladapo 0-1 2-4 2, Kangu 0-2 0-0 0, Pittman 1-3 0-0 2, Sowunmi 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-1 0-0 3, Newsome 0-0 0-0 0, Goodline 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 6-10 50.

Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 37-26. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 12-21 (Boahen 4-5, Ferguson 4-10, Diggins 1-1, Ejim 1-1, Wiley 1-1, Washington 1-2, Ahale 0-1), Oakland 6-21 (Williams 3-8, Lampman 2-7, Harris 1-1, Kangu 0-1, Hill-Mais 0-2, Pittman 0-2). Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 34 (Ferguson 7), Oakland 26 (Hill-Mais 8). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 25 (Ferguson 8), Oakland 16 (Lampman 6). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 15, Oakland 11. A_3,091 (3,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.