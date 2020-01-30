Listen Live Sports

Ill.-Chicago 90, Youngstown St. 83, OT

January 30, 2020 9:14 pm
 
ILL.-CHICAGO (9-13)

Ahale 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Ferguson 3-10 4-4 10, Diggins 7-12 1-2 18, Bridges 9-13 2-4 20, Ottey 7-11 7-8 22, Boahen 5-13 1-2 13, Wiley 2-5 1-1 5, Ejim 1-1 0-0 2, Blount 0-2 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 16-21 90.

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (12-11)

Akuchie 2-9 4-7 8, Bohannon 11-19 3-6 25, Quisenberry 5-14 2-2 16, Covington 1-6 3-6 6, Simmons 2-4 2-2 7, Morgan 5-11 0-0 13, Cathcart 2-5 0-0 4, Bentley 1-4 0-0 2, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-74 14-23 83.

Halftime_Youngstown St. 39-36. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 6-19 (Diggins 3-5, Boahen 2-8, Ottey 1-1, Blount 0-1, Ferguson 0-4), Youngstown St. 9-31 (Quisenberry 4-9, Morgan 3-7, Simmons 1-2, Covington 1-5, Bentley 0-1, Cathcart 0-3, Akuchie 0-4). Fouled Out_Diggins, Quisenberry. Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 40 (Ferguson 9), Youngstown St. 35 (Akuchie, Bohannon 10). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 17 (Ferguson 7), Youngstown St. 12 (Quisenberry 5). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 19, Youngstown St. 18. A_1,596 (6,300).

