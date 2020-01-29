Illinois St. 77, Evansville 66

EVANSVILLE (9-13)

Cunliffe 6-11 0-0 15, Riley 4-12 2-2 10, Hall 5-8 0-0 13, Frederking 2-5 0-0 6, Kuhlman 3-7 1-2 7, Givance 3-5 1-1 7, Labinowicz 1-4 0-0 3, Newton 1-1 1-1 4, Ilegomah 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-53 6-8 66.

ILLINOIS ST. (7-14)

Copeland 4-13 0-0 11, Hillsman 6-10 4-5 20, Fisher 6-14 4-5 16, Reeves 4-8 2-2 12, Horne 4-8 0-0 10, Torres 2-2 0-0 4, Ndiaye 1-1 0-0 2, Boyd 0-3 0-0 0, Idowu 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 28-60 10-13 77.

Halftime_Evansville 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 10-25 (Hall 3-6, Cunliffe 3-7, Frederking 2-4, Labinowicz 1-1, Newton 1-1, Riley 0-1, Givance 0-2, Kuhlman 0-3), Illinois St. 11-26 (Hillsman 4-5, Copeland 3-8, Horne 2-5, Reeves 2-6, Boyd 0-2). Rebounds_Evansville 26 (Cunliffe 9), Illinois St. 31 (Fisher 9). Assists_Evansville 16 (Kuhlman 4), Illinois St. 18 (Copeland 7). Total Fouls_Evansville 13, Illinois St. 11. A_4,022 (10,200).

