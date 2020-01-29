Listen Live Sports

Incarnate Word 84, Houston Baptist 82

January 29, 2020 10:10 pm
 
INCARNATE WORD (5-15)

Willis 8-16 2-2 23, Balentine 8-10 0-2 16, Van Vlerah 4-5 0-0 10, Miszkiewicz 4-7 0-0 8, Lutz 4-11 4-4 14, Murray 3-6 2-2 10, Ene 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 0-1 1-2 1, Sato 0-1 0-0 0, Swaby 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 9-12 84.

HOUSTON BAPTIST (1-17)

Dalton 1-2 3-4 5, Thompson 8-13 1-2 19, DuBose 7-13 2-3 19, Gates 4-8 3-3 12, Murphy 2-6 5-8 10, Pierre 1-6 3-4 5, Gomes 1-4 4-4 6, Uloko 2-4 2-2 6, Iyeyemi 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, McKenzie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 23-30 82.

Halftime_Houston Baptist 42-38. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 11-25 (Willis 5-10, Van Vlerah 2-3, Murray 2-4, Lutz 2-5, Balentine 0-1, Sato 0-1, Swaby 0-1), Houston Baptist 7-16 (DuBose 3-3, Thompson 2-4, Murphy 1-2, Gates 1-4, Dalton 0-1, Pierre 0-2). Fouled Out_Lutz. Rebounds_Incarnate Word 25 (Miszkiewicz 8), Houston Baptist 36 (Dalton, DuBose 8). Assists_Incarnate Word 15 (Balentine 4), Houston Baptist 16 (Dalton 7). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 21, Houston Baptist 14. A_506 (1,000).

