Incarnate Word looks to end streak vs NW State

January 7, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Northwestern State (5-8, 2-2) vs. Incarnate Word (3-10, 0-2)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State looks to extend Incarnate Word’s conference losing streak to 19 games. Incarnate Word’s last Southland win came against the Nicholls State Colonels 65-58 on Jan. 5, 2019. Northwestern State blew out Houston Baptist by 27 at home on Sunday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Chudier Bile is averaging 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Demons. Nikos Chougkaz is also a big contributor, producing 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The Cardinals have been led by Keaston Willis, who is averaging 12 points.CLUTCH CHUDIER: Bile has connected on 30.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also converted 67.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Demons are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 5-3 when they exceed 63 points. The Cardinals are 0-8 when allowing 72 or more points and 3-2 when holding opponents below 72.

COLD SPELL: Northwestern State has lost its last seven road games, scoring 62.1 points, while allowing 82.6 per game.

TOUGHENING UP: Incarnate Word’s defense has forced 14.6 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 17.7 takeaways over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

