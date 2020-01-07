India win toss toss and field first vs Sri Lanka in 2nd T20

INDORE, India (AP) — India won the toss against Sri Lanka and opted to field in the second Twenty20 on Tuesday.

The first game of the three-match series in Guwahati was abandoned due to rain. Rain is expected to stay away from this second game with Indore’s evening skies clear.

Dew is expected to play a significant role, however, as the game progresses.

After the previous abandonment, this match marks the return of Jasprit Bumrah after a four-month layoff.

India have named an unchanged side from the previous game, with Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur the other pace options. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar complete the bowling attack.

Rohit Sharma has been rested for this series and fit-again opener Shikhar Dhawan makes a comeback after a hand injury. Dhawan will form a new opening partnership with in-form Lokesh Rahul.

Sri Lanka, too, retained the same 11 from Guwahati. Allrounder Angelo Mathews is left out again.

Lineups:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (captain).

