Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

India win toss toss and field first vs Sri Lanka in 2nd T20

January 7, 2020 8:48 am
 
1 min read
      

INDORE, India (AP) — India won the toss against Sri Lanka and opted to field in the second Twenty20 on Tuesday.

The first game of the three-match series in Guwahati was abandoned due to rain. Rain is expected to stay away from this second game with Indore’s evening skies clear.

Dew is expected to play a significant role, however, as the game progresses.

After the previous abandonment, this match marks the return of Jasprit Bumrah after a four-month layoff.

Advertisement

India have named an unchanged side from the previous game, with Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur the other pace options. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar complete the bowling attack.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

Rohit Sharma has been rested for this series and fit-again opener Shikhar Dhawan makes a comeback after a hand injury. Dhawan will form a new opening partnership with in-form Lokesh Rahul.

Sri Lanka, too, retained the same 11 from Guwahati. Allrounder Angelo Mathews is left out again.

___

Lineups:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (captain).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 Winter Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1835: National debt reaches $0 for first time