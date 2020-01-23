Indiana 67, No. 11 Michigan St. 63

MICHIGAN ST. (14-5)

Tillman 3-6 3-4 9, Winston 5-11 4-6 17, Henry 5-11 0-0 12, Brown 4-6 0-0 10, Hall 1-2 0-0 2, Watts 1-3 2-2 5, Bingham 2-6 0-0 5, Kithier 1-2 1-2 3, Loyer 0-2 0-0 0, Marble 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 10-14 63.

INDIANA (15-4)

Smith 1-4 4-5 6, Jackson-Davis 5-12 2-6 12, Brunk 7-12 0-0 14, Phinisee 3-8 1-2 8, Durham 4-9 1-2 11, Franklin 2-4 1-1 6, Green 1-5 0-0 2, Thompson 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 1-1 0-2 2, Hunter 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-57 11-20 67.

Halftime_Indiana 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 9-21 (Winston 3-6, Brown 2-3, Henry 2-4, Bingham 1-2, Watts 1-3, Tillman 0-1, Loyer 0-2), Indiana 4-12 (Durham 2-3, Franklin 1-2, Phinisee 1-4, Green 0-3). Rebounds_Michigan St. 29 (Tillman 10), Indiana 27 (Brunk 6). Assists_Michigan St. 13 (Tillman, Winston 5), Indiana 12 (Phinisee 4). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 17, Indiana 15. A_17,222 (17,222).

