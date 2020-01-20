Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Indiana boy, dad, shot when gun discharges while wrestling

January 20, 2020 3:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A 4-year-old Indiana boy is in critical condition Monday after a gun his father had concealed in his clothing discharged while the two were wrestling, police said.

The Herald-Times reported that the two were play wrestling Sunday night on a bed inside a home near Bloomington, Indiana, when the gun — which the 36-year-old father had concealed near the small of his back — fell and discharged one shot. The boy and his father were both shot in the head, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was taken by helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where he was listed in critical condition Monday. The father was taken to IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Authorities have not identified the boy or his father, but Sheriff Brad Swain said they may do so later Monday.

Advertisement

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OSD Correspondence Excellence Award presented to Army

Today in History

1950: State Dept. employee guilty of perjury in anti-communist case