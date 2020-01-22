Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Indiana faces tough test vs No. 11 Michigan State

January 22, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

No. 11 Michigan State (14-4, 6-1) vs. Indiana (14-4, 4-3)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Michigan State presents a tough challenge for Indiana. Indiana has won two of its three games against ranked opponents this season. Michigan State has moved up to No. 11 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Wisconsin last week.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The versatile Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and two blocks to lead the way for the Hoosiers. Justin Smith is also a key contributor, producing 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Spartans are led by Xavier Tillman, who is averaging a double-double with 13.9 points, 10 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

Advertisement

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Cassius Winston has made or assisted on 50 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Michigan State’s Winston has attempted 96 3-pointers and connected on 35.4 percent of them, and is 8 for 23 over his past five games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Spartans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hoosiers. Indiana has 37 assists on 70 field goals (52.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Michigan State has assists on 47 of 73 field goals (64.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Hoosiers have averaged 26.1 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Don't miss a beat feds! Download the newly revamped Federal News Network app for all the latest in federal news.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Generation Cloud Summit - Norfolk, VA
1|23 CIO Forum 2020
1|23 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard tests use of tablets for marine inspections

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate