Indiana faces tough test vs No. 15 Maryland

January 2, 2020 12:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Indiana (11-2, 1-1) vs. No. 15 Maryland (11-2, 1-1)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Maryland presents a tough challenge for Indiana. Indiana has played a ranked team only once this season and won. Maryland is coming off an 84-70 win over Bryant in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Maryland’s Anthony Cowan Jr. has averaged 16.7 points and 4.2 assists while Jalen Smith has put up 13.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 15.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and two blocks while Justin Smith has put up 12.2 points and 5.5 rebounds.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Cowan has connected on 37 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.1 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Terrapins are 10-0 when they turn the ball over 16 times or fewer and 1-2 when they exceed 16 turnovers. The Hoosiers are 9-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 2-2 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Maryland has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 77.9 points while giving up 59.1.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana and Maryland are the class of the Big Ten in terms of getting to the foul line. The Hoosiers are ranked first in the conference and have averaged 27.2 free throws while the Terrapins are ranked second and have attempted 24 per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

