Indiana faces tough test vs No. 24 Penn State

Indiana (15-5, 5-4) vs. No. 24 Penn State (14-5, 4-4)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Penn State presents a tough challenge for Indiana. Indiana has won three of its five games against ranked teams this season. Penn State has moved up to No. 24 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Michigan last week.

SQUAD LEADERS: Penn State’s Lamar Stevens has averaged 16.7 points and seven rebounds while Myreon Jones has put up 14.3 points. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 14.1 points and eight rebounds while Justin Smith has put up 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds.LEAPING FOR LAMAR: Stevens has connected on 25.5 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Indiana is a perfect 13-0 when the team records five or more steals. The Hoosiers are 2-5 when they steal the ball fewer than five times.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hoosiers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Nittany Lions. Penn State has 35 assists on 81 field goals (43.2 percent) over its past three outings while Indiana has assists on 55 of 87 field goals (63.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hoosiers have averaged 25 free throws per game.

