The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Indiana looks for home win vs Northwestern

January 7, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Northwestern (5-8, 0-3) vs. Indiana (11-3, 1-2)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks for its fifth straight win over Northwestern at Assembly Hall. The last victory for the Wildcats at Indiana was a 54-47 win on Jan. 18, 2014.

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Trayce Jackson-Davis is putting up 14.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks to lead the way for the Hoosiers. Justin Smith has paired with Jackson-Davis and is accounting for 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Wildcats are led by Ryan Young, who is averaging 10.8 points and 7.2 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JACKSON-DAVIS: In 14 games this season, Indiana’s Jackson-Davis has shot 64.3 percent.

SLIPPING AT 67: Northwestern is 0-7 when it allows at least 67 points and 5-1 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

STREAK STATS: Northwestern has lost its last three road games, scoring 63.3 points, while allowing 72.7 per game.

SECOND CHANCES: Indiana has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.5 percent this year. That figure is ranked 18th in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Northwestern stands at just 24 percent (ranked 301st).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

