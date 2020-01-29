Indiana St. 58, Drake 56

DRAKE (15-7)

Penn 3-8 0-0 7, Wilkins 1-6 2-2 4, A.Murphy 1-4 2-2 5, Robbins 4-7 4-5 12, Jackson 4-6 0-0 12, Sturtz 3-4 1-3 8, Pilipovic 4-6 0-0 8, Thomas 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 20-42 9-13 56.

INDIANA ST. (12-8)

Key 1-8 1-2 4, Laravia 4-10 1-2 10, J.Barnes 5-14 4-4 16, C.Williams 3-5 0-0 6, T.Williams 3-6 5-5 11, Neese 1-2 4-5 6, Bacote 1-2 0-0 3, Kessinger 1-3 0-0 2, C.Barnes 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 19-50 15-20 58.

Halftime_Drake 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Drake 7-18 (Jackson 4-6, Sturtz 1-1, A.Murphy 1-2, Penn 1-4, Thomas 0-1, Pilipovic 0-2, Wilkins 0-2), Indiana St. 5-14 (J.Barnes 2-4, Bacote 1-1, Laravia 1-1, Key 1-6, Kessinger 0-1, C.Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Drake 28 (Robbins 11), Indiana St. 27 (Laravia 9). Assists_Drake 15 (Penn, Wilkins, A.Murphy 4), Indiana St. 13 (J.Barnes 4). Total Fouls_Drake 18, Indiana St. 18. A_3,414 (10,200).

