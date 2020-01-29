Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Indiana St. 58, Drake 56

January 29, 2020 9:05 pm
 
< a min read
      

DRAKE (15-7)

Penn 3-8 0-0 7, Wilkins 1-6 2-2 4, A.Murphy 1-4 2-2 5, Robbins 4-7 4-5 12, Jackson 4-6 0-0 12, Sturtz 3-4 1-3 8, Pilipovic 4-6 0-0 8, Thomas 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 20-42 9-13 56.

INDIANA ST. (12-8)

Key 1-8 1-2 4, Laravia 4-10 1-2 10, J.Barnes 5-14 4-4 16, C.Williams 3-5 0-0 6, T.Williams 3-6 5-5 11, Neese 1-2 4-5 6, Bacote 1-2 0-0 3, Kessinger 1-3 0-0 2, C.Barnes 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 19-50 15-20 58.

Halftime_Drake 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Drake 7-18 (Jackson 4-6, Sturtz 1-1, A.Murphy 1-2, Penn 1-4, Thomas 0-1, Pilipovic 0-2, Wilkins 0-2), Indiana St. 5-14 (J.Barnes 2-4, Bacote 1-1, Laravia 1-1, Key 1-6, Kessinger 0-1, C.Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Drake 28 (Robbins 11), Indiana St. 27 (Laravia 9). Assists_Drake 15 (Penn, Wilkins, A.Murphy 4), Indiana St. 13 (J.Barnes 4). Total Fouls_Drake 18, Indiana St. 18. A_3,414 (10,200).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen conduct field training in subzero temperatures

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck