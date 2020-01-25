Listen Live Sports

Indiana St. 61, Bradley 53

January 25, 2020 4:11 pm
 
BRADLEY (14-7)

Kingsby 3-11 3-4 12, Kennell 4-10 0-0 10, Henry 4-10 1-3 10, Boya 7-9 0-1 14, Thomas 1-2 1-2 3, Bar 2-3 0-2 4, Houpt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 5-12 53.

INDIANA ST. (11-8)

J.Barnes 1-9 4-4 6, Key 2-7 5-6 10, Laravia 6-11 8-10 20, C.Williams 5-9 0-0 13, T.Williams 3-7 0-0 6, Neese 2-6 0-0 6, Kessinger 0-1 0-0 0, Bacote 0-1 0-2 0, C.Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 17-22 61.

Halftime_Bradley 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 6-13 (Kingsby 3-5, Kennell 2-5, Henry 1-2, Thomas 0-1), Indiana St. 6-22 (C.Williams 3-5, Neese 2-5, Key 1-4, Bacote 0-1, Kessinger 0-1, Laravia 0-1, J.Barnes 0-5). Rebounds_Bradley 29 (Boya 12), Indiana St. 29 (Laravia 10). Assists_Bradley 15 (Kingsby 6), Indiana St. 14 (J.Barnes 4). Total Fouls_Bradley 16, Indiana St. 13.

